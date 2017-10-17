Singer P3si releases visual for ‘luk b4 U leap’

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: David Mawuli

2017-10-16

play videoP3si <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508232111_303_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rising Ghanaian vocalist, P3si has released the official visual for his latest track titled “Luk B4 U Leap” (Look before you leap).

“Luk B4 U Leap” is a motivational Highlife jam with a little blend of Jama vibes.

The track tackles trust issues and how one can be courteous in the world full of traitors and ungrateful beings.

Directed by Kofi Awuah II, P3si is accompanied by a few friends to perform the song live at a beach located in Accra.

The video was released under Sosv Classic Music record label.

Enjoy the full video below