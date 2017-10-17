Politicians urged to be selfless

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-16

The Head pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) Pastor Ransford Obeng, has called on politicians to always have the interest of the people at heart in all their dealings.

He said if the politicians think about the plights of the vulnerable in society, they would be more diligent and selfless in their actions.

In so doing, he said, it would drastically reduce corruption and the nation would be the winner at the end of the day.

Pastor Obeng who was briefing the media about the church’s Spiritual Empowerment programme, called on Ghanaians to always pray for politicians not to fall into the temptations of corruption.

According to him, no one could really say he or she was not corrupt or could not be corrupt until one found him or herself in public office or in a position that could corrupt him.

The Spiritual Empowerment programme he said was an annual event where the church invites true and real men of God to empower the people to lead them to God’s vineyard.

The guest speaker at this year’s programme is Rev Eastwood Anaba, a man Pastor Obeng described as a true man of God and a prophet of “our time.”