Police investigating betting syndicate as rigging hits Ghana football

Source: Modernghana.com

2017-10-17

Ghanaian football is sliding into crisis with details of an illegal betting syndicate, involving top and lower divisions clubs in the West African nation.

The arrest of a Hearts of Oak driver Joshua Acquah in connection with an alleged match-fixing scandal aimed at derailing the fortunes of the Phobians have dominated the major headlines in Ghana.

Acquah, who has resigned from his position, was released moments after his arrest – but remains unclear the charges preferred against him.

Multiple media reports are claiming an investigative piece bordering on match-fixing will be released in the coming weeks as many begin to run for cover.

It’s unclear if the undercover investigation was carried out by celebrated journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger eye PI group.

According to the ‘disturbing’ match-fixing scandal, certain Ghana Premier League matches were pre-arranged in a covertly recorded audio and video conversation, it has been claimed.

Players, officials and referees are reported to have been implicated in the damning reports yet to be released.

The suspect were found of accepting reasonably large sums of money for which they will fabricate various situations during a game.

Premier and lower division clubs are believed to have been caught on tape in what could change the face of Ghana football in the days ahead.

There were also various other small pre-arranged incidents for the purposes of fixing live betting, otherwise known as betting ‘in play’.

It appears sufficient evidence have been amassed to hold those suspected of trying to fix matches liable for bringing the game into disrepute.

The identities of the teams involved cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, as the police operation is understood to remain active.