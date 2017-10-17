Officials of Elmina Sharks attempted to bribe a referee – Aduana Stars CEO

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508248827_674_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey has levelled a damning allegation against Paa Kwesi Ndoum’s Elmina Sharks for attempting to bribe referee Uriah Glah who handled their match last Sunday.

Ndoum, a renowned politician and businessman, suggested that Aduana are not credible winners of the Ghana Premier League.

He posted on his Facebook page: ”By the way, Aduana Stars are on top of the league and soon to be declared champions officially. Really?

”Our team lost to them twice this season. Twice, it was the referee who decided the outcome. I know when we lose to a better side. ”

But Aduana have replied in equal measure with Commey alleging that Ndoum’s side Elmina Sharks tried to influence the centre referee ahead of their 2-1 win last Sunday.

”In fact, I’m very disappointed in Dr. Nduom. He shouldn’t talk like this about football in the country. Someone who’s likely to be President of this shouldn’t talk like this,” Commey told Adehyee FM in Kumasi.

”Aduana have a good team. We purchased experienced players like Yahaya Mohammed and Nathaniel Asamoah. Check the number of years Saka has been here.

”He should accept defeat. Some of us are not pushovers. Not all can be bought with money. You know his reps tried to influence the match official who officiated the game over the weekend. That’s what they’ve been doing and we are aware. They couldn’t outwit us; that’s why he is saying those things

”If he wants to do football in Ghana then he should change his style because it will not help him. There is no way they could beat us. Even at Elmina we won, how much more at Dormaa.

”We are winning the league on credit. We have gone through challenges within the season but by God’s grace here we are.”

