Nduom is corrupt – Oduro Sarfo

The leader of Progressive Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader, Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom has incurred the wrath of football administrators after accusing them of being corrupt.

According to Nana Oduro Sarfo, the politician who is owner of Premier League side Elmina Sharks is more than corrupt.

Citing a division one match between Elimna Sharks and Berekum Chelsea played last year, Nana Oduro Sarfo claimed a referee cheated the latter because the referee was bribed.

“Football is different from politics and we all admire the innovations Dr. Nduom has brought to Elmina but he cannot make vague utterances”.

“Dr. Nduom knows nothing about football and needs people to brief him about the game. More so he has no evidence of the allegations he is talking about”, Oduro Sarfo insisted.

Elmina sharks gained promotion into the top flight league this season are currently 9th on the league log with 39 points.

