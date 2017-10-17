NDC collated 2016 election results- Ofosu Ampofo

Contrary to claims the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not collate the results of the 2016 elections, its Director of Elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said hey collated their own results.

The Daily Guide News Paper has reported that despite the chants of winning the election ‘one-touch’ by then President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC did not collate the results but tied its fate to a possible machination of Charlotte Osei’s Electoral Commission and so when the EC system failed, the NDC was caught flat-footed.

The paper said the party relied on Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s ‘private’ arrangement to collate the results, which also failed miserably.

Speculations at the time were that the party was in a secret arrangement with the Electoral Commission to get the results – a move which was unknown to other political parties.

However, when the commission’s system of transmission got ‘compromised’ according to EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, on the election night of December 7, 2017, the NDC was found wanting, scurrying for rescue, which was too late.

According to DAILY GUIDE sources, the NDC contracted K-NET to build a digital television platform – DTT – at a whopping cost of over $82 million, but still the system failed to generate any results.

But reacting to the issue, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the NDC collated 2016 election results at every constituency.

“Daily Guide reports that our results were not collated is false. It is important to note that our results were collated at the constituency level. We collated our results but it’s only the EC who is responsible for collating and announcing results at the national level” he said on Accra based Neat Fm.

According to him, collated results by the party indicate the party was cruising to victory in the 2016 election.

He said the Kojo Botchwey report committee whose work is to help establish what went wrong in the 2016 election will help streamline the NDC for the victory in 2020 after its abysmal performance in 2016.

Ofosu Ampofo believes the NDC will be better placed to win the 2020 elections after a house cleaning exercise.