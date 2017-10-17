National supporters union in India to support starlets

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-17

NSU arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day before the Starlets encounter with Niger <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508274026_263_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Starlets of Ghana would enjoy support from the National Supporters Union (NSU) on Wednesday, October 18, at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai, India, as they take on the Menas of Niger in the round of 16 knock-out stage.

The team managed to top Group A with a small number of supporters mobilised in India, but would look to the stands with smiles, as a contingent of the NSU from Ghana cheers them up.

The NSU arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day before the Starlets encounter with Niger, and the supporters would ensure that the starlets do not lack the “jama” songs that would inspire them to victory.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports before their departure, the supporters assured that they would cheer up the team to victory and that their presence was to inspire the boys.

“It is very evident that any time things get tough, the Starlets turn to the stands and when they see that they are not alone…it gives them the extra energy and determination to win.

“We have come to give out our best as Ghanaians and to support Ghana to victory…it’s been a while since Ghana participated in this tournament and it is our hope that the little support, in terms of our “jama” songs would go a long way to achieve that dream” they noted.