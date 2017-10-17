Mohammed Polo tips Ghana to win 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Former Ghanaian international Mohammed Polo has tipped the Black Stars to win the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted in Qatar.

According to the man known as the ‘dribbling magician’ the four-time African champions have a lot of quality players to achieve that feat.

He made this known in an interview with Ghanacrusader.com, after Ghana’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

“We have failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup. Now we have to plan for 2022 World Cup, we have to go and make a meaningful impact if possible win it so that we will become the first African country to win the tournament.

He continued: “But we must prepare for that tournament and I think we have quality players to achieve that feat.”