Match fixing scandal: Investigation will bring sanity – Opare Addo

Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed that there has been betting allegations leveled against a staff of the club and investigations are on-going.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports morning show, Kwame Opare Addo said a colleague Joshua Acquah has been implicated in a match fixing scandal.

Mr. Addo revealed that Management and Board of the club at a meeting reported the matter to the police for further investigations.

This, the Hearts of Oak PRO believes will expose the corrupt referees and also bring sanity in Ghana premier league.

“Accra Hearts of Oak as a club has reported the incident to the Police service and we seek to clear all doubt of corruption surrounding the club and football will be sanitized at the end”, Opare explained.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will play Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium for match day 30 of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League.

