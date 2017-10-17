Kennedy Agyapong to embark on naked demonstration

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to stage a one man naked demonstration if the current government fails to expedite action on the deplorable state of roads in his constituency.

He said bad roads in the area is affecting economic activities and therefore will not hesitate to strip himself naked and register his displeasure if the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta does not heed to his concerns.

“I have stated it before that if they fail to work on the road in the constituency, I will stage a naked demonstration. The Assin Fosu road must be tarred especially between Fosu to Juaso”, he revealed on Adom TV on Tuesday.

The Assin Central lawmaker however directed his fury at unnamed National Democratic Congress (NDC) functionary in the constituency who is using a local radio station to run him down with the view to contest him in 2020.

“He is a villager and a stupid man. If I were NDC I will close down his station as the Chairman of Communication Committee in parliament. I am not scared of him because he cannot hurt a fly at the elections. He has been able to influence some NPP supporters who say they want to demonstrate against me. I am daring them to bring it on”, he stated.

According to him, he has met with the Roads Minister to turn his attention on the Fosu to Twifo Praso roads disclosing that roads and water projects are legacies he wants to bequeath constituents.

“Roads and water is what the legacy I will leave for my constituents. Assin people when I am doing all this and someone comes out to insult me they should let the person know they have benefited from me “, he urged.