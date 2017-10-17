Jay Foley chills in town with his new Chrysler convertible

Jay Foley with his new ride <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508202948_593_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Respected Live FM presenter, Jay Foley has been spotted with his all new Chrysler convertible vehicle.

Jay who is one of Ghana’s finest radio personality is making real business in the media space but keeps very low profile lifestyle.

The young TV and Radio presenter in three days ago pulled out a big surprise as he was spotted by Yen.com.gh on his Instagram page cruising in his all white convertible while enjoying some cool sounds.

Though he did not say much about the new ride, many of his fans are not surprise about his level of success in his kind of business.

Jay Foley owns one of the finest Voice Overs Company in Accra and has been in business for some years now.

He is the current business manager for highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei and also a season broadcaster.

