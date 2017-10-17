It’s disrespectful for married man to chat with ladies on social media – Frema Ashkar

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Hotfmonlinegh.com

2017-10-16

Frema Ashkar <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508199262_152_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Celebrated female broadcaster, Frema Ashkar has made a staggering revelation that it’s extremely disrespectful for a married man to be chatting with ladies on social media.

Significantly, among 16-24 year-olds, the key reason for using social media is not to keep in touch, but rather to fill up spare time. Among 25-34 year-olds, staying in touch with friends proves more important, while among 34-44 year-olds, it comes down to staying up-to-date with news and current affairs.

Speaking as a pundit on Angel TV’s popular program; ‘The Purple Room’ on the topic as to how you would react if your husband mostly chats with ladies on social media,Frema Ashkar delineated fervidly that:

“What is this?…there are certain things you don’t have to pretend like you are not angry when you see your husband doing them…there are certain things you don’t have to do them…it’s total disrespect…ah..how can all your friends on social media be ladies …No..it’s not acceptable”,Frema Opined

Frema explained extensively that,”All those female friends must respect…the way you handle your wife would determine how those female friends will also respect your wife…Everybody knows you are married but all they could see is you are every time on social media liking and commenting on ladies posts; people would go like what kind of lady are you married to? It’s very disrespectful”,

Frema Ashkar who is a TV presenter at Metro TV and the manageress of Multiple award winning contemporary Highlife Musician;Kwabena Kwabena, concluded by advising married women not to keep mute when ever their husbands spend much time on social media interacting with their female friends.