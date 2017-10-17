Indecisiveness in Kotoko leadership could see coach Steve Polack’s exit

Kotoko coach Steve Polack <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508205632_198_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kotoko coach Steve Polack could leave the club at the end of the season following indecisiveness on the part of the leadership of the club regarding the future of the gaffer.

Polack’s mandate with the Porcupine Warriors comes to an end at the end of the season but there are growing reports that the Kumasi club would like the coach to stay.

The Reds are yet to open negotiations with the coach over extending his contract with them after a brilliant season with the side despite joining them late.

A close source to the management of the club revealed to GHANAsoccernet.com that the leadership of the club are keen on extending the contract of the gaffer and are likely to open negotiations with him soon.

