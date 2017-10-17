I’m ready to collaborate with Patapaa on ‘One Corner’ remix – Cabum

Music of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste and producer, Cabum born as Frank Kwame Gyasi-Frimpong has said he is ready to collaborate with the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa Amisty for a remix of the song.

The song is currently the biggest hit with many including celebrities joining the ‘One Corner’ dance craze.

Some entertainment personalities including Funny Face and actor Kwaku Manu have all recorded videos dancing to the song.

The song and dance craze have transcended the shores of Ghana with Nigerian music star Reekado Banks and Falz all dancing to it.

Speaking to host Dr. Isaac Duncan-Williams on Adom FM’s Kasahari Level last Saturday, the “Won Y33 Hwee” hit maker stressed that the ‘One Corner’ song was ‘cooked’ to make people happy.

He further disclosed that in the showbiz industry music doesn’t always have to be sensible to generate high returns.

“I love the one corner song. Trust me. It’s funny. People talk bad about it. One thing I think about music is people don’t always want the sense in it. You have to be creative to let the people love the song. That’s the business. We sell for the masses. If you want it for yourself then you buy it alone…” he revealed.

Asked if he will feature Patapaa Amisty on a song Cabum said: “It depends on the song but I will join on the one corner remix. I don’t mind at all jumping on it…” he said.

The OM Studios and Chedishi State label artiste is currently promoting his highly anticipated debut album dubbed: ‘The Beginning’.