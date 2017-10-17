I’m not seen in movies because the industry is stagnant – Moesha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Actress Moesha Boudong has indicated that she is not seen in movies because the movie industry in Ghana has stagnated.

According to the actress who made a cameo appearance in Amakye and Dede movie in 2016 indicated that producers of movies are not producing enough movies that will fetch her roles hence the reason why she is not seen in movies.

Moesha said this when she appeared on the latest episode of celebrity ride with Zionfelx.

She mentioned that the stagnant nature of the movie industry has not only affect the newbies but also the old faces in the industry indicating that they do not get roles like they use to in sometime back.

Although Moesha describes herself as an actress people, especially on social media, have quizzed about the veracity of that claim because the young lady is not seen in movies produced in the country.