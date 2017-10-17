I was poisoned by my own friend – Guru

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-17

Hiplife artiste Nana Yaw Adjei Yeboah Maradona popularly known as Guru has revealed how a trusted friend stabbed him in the back by trying to kill him

He said, he was nearly killed after he unknowingly consumed poison given to him by a close friend.

He told Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show that he did not realise he had ingested poison until he started feeling uncomfortable whenever he had to perform on stage.

According to the Samba and Lapaz Toyota hit maker, the incident affected his voice as he had lumps in his throat and had difficulties in singing and talking.

He said, “I only realised I was poisoned when I was going on stage and saw changes in my voice and funny feelings within my stomach. I did all the check-ups in the world and doctors were even amazed because they couldn’t find anything in my throat. I had difficulties in talking. I get choked when I try talking.”

He explained that, had it not been for the intervention of a pastor and his family, the worst could have happened to him.

“I have a strong family too so I had a clue about what was going on. I decided to find solution and it was taken out of my system. A pastor did a surgery on me and took some things out of my throat and some from my stomach. I didn’t believe it but I saw what came out of my body and I was shocked,” he disclosed.

He however refused to mention the name of the friend who tried to end his life and career saying, “I know the person who poisoned me but I haven’t confronted him. I won’t mention the name but the person knows himself.”