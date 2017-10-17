Hot AUDIO: Former CID boss was fueling activities of landguards- Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central has alleged the fired CID boss was fueling languard activities in the Greater Accra Region.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the news of his removal from office does not come to him as a shock because he is certain of his alleged connection with land guards.

“Bright Oduro has not been fired, but has been asked to proceed on leave. I’m not surprised he has been asked to proceed on leave because he is indeed involved and fueled landguards activities in Accra.

“Bright Oduro has no right to lie to us that he is indeed not fueling languards activities ” he said.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Bright Oduro, has been removed from office.

His ouster from the Ghana Police Service is contained in a subtle order to him to proceed on his terminal leave, pending his retirement in January next year.

The sudden action, according to sources, was in connection with a series of petitions against him in connection with land-related issues, particularly land guards.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Second-In-Command at the CID Headquarters, has taken over the mantle of leadership of this specialized department of the Police Service.

But speaking in an interview on Adom TVs morning Show “Badwam”, the lawmaker lambasted the police chief over a case involving some policemen at Miotso, near Tema.

According to him, two people – Francis Tetteh Botchway, 67 years old and Mohammed Dziwornu, 29 – were murdered in broad daylight at Miotso on December 29, 2016, allegedly by a team of five policemen from the Tema Regional Police Command.

The incident, which occurred as a result of a gun battle over a piece of land, also made six other persons sustain various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He said the CID headquarters took over investigations into the shooting incident which occurred in the Ningo-Prampram District, but wondered why they have effected any arrest and prosecuted any suspect as at now.

He dared Mr Oduro to go to police stations in Accra and give orders as he used to now he has been compelled to proceed on leave prior to retirement.

He however lauded the President for taking such bold decision adding that he (Nana Addo) is a listening President.

“President has done very well for asking him as a senior police officer to proceed on leave because his dealings were killing people instead of resolving issues. Nana Addo is a listening President indeed” he stressed.

