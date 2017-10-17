Hassan Ayariga scores Nana Akufo-Addo 50%

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

2017-10-17

Supreme leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga has scored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 50% for his performance so far.

He disclosed that the 9-month old government has taken more time than expected in delivering on their litany promises made to Ghanaians as contained in the manifesto.

“They have taken more time than expected considering the promises they made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 elections”, he disclosed in an exclusive interview.

“I wish them well …..I don’t think they are doing well but I will give them an average because I can see they have a leadership problem”, he observed.

On the President’s commitment to fighting corruption, he appealed for more time to allow President walk his talk by putting in the necessary measures to deal with the aged old practice

He alleged there are attempts by some unnamed appointees in the current dispensation to corrupt the president himself by failing to give him the true picture of happenings on the ground.

While observing that government and state institutions that have per the country’s constitution supposed to fight corruption are neck deep in the practice, he underscored the need for frantic efforts by the president to deal with the issue collectively.

“I think the President himself needs time to understand what corruption is all about. He is being misinformed by his appointees and that is part of corruption. Why that is other jurisdictions are fighting corruption and we are unable to do it? It is not the Waakye seller who is corrupt but the very people we have entrusted the resources of the country, they are the people are corrupt”, he disclosed in an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com.

He admits corruption is an age old practice but said until corruption is fought the right way with government’s and institutions held accountable, it will continue to persist and affect proper governance.