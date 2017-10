play videoGifty Anti dancing at the naming ceremony of her baby



TV Host, Gifty Anti has showed off her best dance moves at a colourful naming ceremony of their baby princess.

Gifty Anti and her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV held a naming ceremony for their daughter, Nyame Enyimonam Afia Saah Afrakoma Sintim Misa over the weekend.

Gifty showed off her dance moves at the Adumasa over the weekend.

قالب وردپرس

Comments