Ghana to play top countries in African Wheelchair Basketball qualifiers

2017-10-17

Ghana is set to play top ranked countries on the continent in this year’s African Wheelchair Basketball Qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

The West African giant will compete for Africa’s sole spot at the tournament with Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Morocco, Nigeria, host South Africa and Zimbabwe.

One spot will be contested by countries including Nigeria and South Africa in the Women’s Division at the qualifiers which takes place from November 19 to November 24 at the Tongaat Indoor Sports Center in Ethekwini.

The opening game is between South Africa and Morocco in Pool 2 which represents the Male Draw ahead of games to decide the country that represents the continent in Germany.

Ahead of the competition, jersey numbers have been given to players who got selected from Ghana’s recent National Unity Games event which was won by Brong Ahafo Region.

The Chariots need at least $70,000 to cater for the team’s expenses on the trip.