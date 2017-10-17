Ghana Premier League title costs Aduana Stars GHC 2m

Aduana Stars won their 1st Premier League trophy during the 2009/2010 Season <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508236227_827_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Albert Commey has told Joy Sports his side’s Ghana Premier League success did not come cheap as it costs them 2 million cedis.

According to Commey, who has been in charge since 2013, the amount covered all expenses, including the acquisition of players, paying of salaries and bonuses.



‘’I will tell you not less than 2 million cedis. That’s what we needed to become stable’’

The Dormaa-based club were officially crowned champions over the weekend following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Elmina Sharks. Their second title in eight years.

Although the cash reward for this season’s winner is yet to be revealed, the amount invested by Aduana is more than what last season champions WA All Stars received.



The Northern Blues pocketed GH?132,300.

