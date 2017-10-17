Ghana Climate Innovation Centre awards $124,900 in grants

Following a competitive pitching process, six Cohort One businesses from the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) have been awarded Proof of Concept (PoC) grants totalling $ 124,900.

The companies are Alchemy Alternative Energy, Translight Solar, Ghana Bamboo Bikes, DAS Biogas, Global Bamboo and Rasaboat

The competitive pitch was open to all 11 ventures within GCIC’s Cohort One businesses.

PoC grants are provided by the GCIC to support businesses to determine the viability of their business ideas or business model in the context of climate technology development, deployment or transfer.

The six companies awarded PoC grants demonstrated strong potential to positively impact the environment and their communities through mitigation and adaptation to identified challenges in waste management, solar energy, energy efficiency and climate-smart agriculture.

The disbursement of funds is expected to commence immediately subject to the six businesses meeting certain conditions precedent to disbursement.