Fixed matches in our league is a perception – Oduro Sarfo

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo has said allegations of fixed matches in the Ghana Premier League are just mere perceptions.

Rather, he explained that teams can play match of convenience if managers agree to a compromise.

Oduro Sarfo said the upsurge of betting companies have given more credence to such match fixing perceptions.

“We do not play fixed matches in our league. Berekum Chelsea for instance has its own destiny in his hands and we cannot cecum to fixed games”, Sarfo expressed.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea will host Tema Youth at the Berekum golden city park to honour the last game of the Ghana Premier League.

