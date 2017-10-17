Executive Lounge: Put people first before figures – Abiola Bawuah advises

CIMG Marketing Woman of the year 2016, Abiola Bawuah, has impressed on business owners and leaders the need for them to clearly communicate their vision.

She said this is necessary to get everyone on board and also be at the forefront of implementing that vision.

The UBA Managing Director and CEO advised business owners and heads of institutions to always put people first before figures in order to get the best out of them when she appeared on JOY NEWS’ on-air business thought leadership programme, Executive Lounge.

Host of the show, Nhyira Addo discussed a number of issues including Leadership and her profession.

Mrs Bawuah further pointed out that establishing a strong connection with workers tends to ensure that employees remain efficient even in the absence of supervisors.

“A steady balance between being transactional and maintaining relationships in a team as a leader means investing in the people and showing interest in them.

“Making the people the center of your operation gets them to connect and buy into your vision which pushes them to work according to your plan even in your absence,” she explained.

In an era where technology has taken center stage in a lot of things, Mrs Bawuah also projected that there may not be banking halls in operation in the next 15 years.

“Technology has come to support banking and will reduce the cost of operations in the banks,” she said.

She summarized her leadership style as leading by example, instilling drive, teamwork and being result oriented.

To watch the full episode with Abiola Bawuah, tune in to the Executive Lounge on Saturdays at 5 pm and Sundays at 8 pm for a repeat on the JOYNEWs Channel on MultiTV.