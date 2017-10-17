Enoch Adu Kofi terminates contract with Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor

Soccer News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Turkish top-flight league Akhisar Belediyespor have parted ways with Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi.

The midfielder joined the side in January from Swedish side Malmo FF this year and managed just three appearances.

But the 27-year-old has been unused this term and has decided to part ways for look for more game time elsewhere.

Adu won two league titles with Chelsea in 2014 and 2016 and also played in the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League.