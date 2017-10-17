Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom slams Ghana FA

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

The owner and brankroller of Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has taken a strong swipe at the Ghana Football Association after his side lost 2-1 at Aduana Stars last Sunday in the penultimate game of the 2017 Ghana Premier League.

According to the business mogul, his side lost the clash because of poor officiating. The win helped Aduana Stars to win this year’s Ghana Premier League.

Due to that, the renowned politician took to his official Facebook page and blasted the Ghana Football Association stressing that the association are the cause of lack of sponsorship for the country’s top-flight.

Read Dr. Ndoum’s write up below

SO THIS IS GHANA FOOTBALL??

When is football not football? When administrators strategize to cheat. When referees take bribes to decide the outcome of matches, when losers on the field of play rely on “ways and means” off the field to win points, when fans believe they must make opposing side afraid to play, when players are given money to play against their own teams, etc. etc. This is the football I have come to experience in this first year of our team, the Fearsome Elmina Sharks being in the Premiere League.

We had negative experiences in Division Two. The Division One experience was sometime frightening with some of our players and officers sometimes ending up in the hospital due to attacks by opposing fans and officials. But we thought the Premiere League would be more disciplined, orderly and with all the media exposure, more focused on the action on the field.

Wrong!

The GFA must change its habits and attitudes. It must promote exciting soccer where winning will depend on the players and how well they play. There are reasons why the Ghana Football League lacks sponsors. For me it is unexciting performance due to cheating referees, administrators and undisciplined fans.

Our team is here to stay. So I will not remain as silent as I have been about these problems. I enjoy soccer. And I can’t sit by and watch the stealers keep stealing.

By the way, Aduana Stars are on top of the league and soon to be declared champions officially.

Really?

Our team lost to them twice this season. Twice, it was the referee who decided the outcome. I know when we lose to a better side.

No wonder not many people go to the football venues to watch our local matches but parade around wearing Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Barcelona and other jerseys here in Ghana.

Change must come!