Delta Airlines renews support for Breast Care International

Delta Airlines joined thousands of Ghanaians and people from the diaspora to participate in the ‘walk for the cure’ event organized in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The walk was aimed at creating awareness on breast cancer so that people will see the need to for an early checkup and subsequent cure.

As part of the awareness which falls on the month of October, Delta Airlines has extended its support for Ghana’s Breast Care International (BCI) for another 12 months funding vital screening for women and men across the country.

Over the past year, through Delta’s partnership, about 1,300 suspected cases have been detected after BCI screened more than 11,600 people for signs of breast cancer in rural regions including Akoefe, Bepoase, Aburi, Koforidua, Accra, Kumasi and Sunyani

Operations manager of Delta Airlines, Vickie Von Williams, said the renewal of their partnership with BCI will enable more men and women to receive free screening and urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity.

The airline and its customers have also raised $12.8 million and funded more than 40 research projects to help end breast cancer.

The airline team at the Kotoka International airport has also decorated the Delta area pink for the whole of the month of October.

Delta has operated flights to Ghana since 2006 and operates nonstop service up to five times a week to New York-JFK.

In Africa, it also serves Lagos, Nigeria, Dakar, South Africa and many other places