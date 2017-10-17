Court and Police not been fair to me – Afia Schwarzenegger cries for help

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

2017-10-17

An outspoken TV host and Ghanaian actress, Valentina Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger is lamenting over what she describes as unfair treatment being meted out to her by court and the police.

The actress is warning that some powerful people will be killed thunder together with their family members if they make any attempts of manipulating her case in court.

Afia who is clearly not happy about her recent court case was heard in a phone conversation leveling some wild allegations against police prosecutors handling the case.

The comedienne in her conversation insisted that police investigators have failed in gathering hard core evidence to nail her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa in court.

She insisted that Lawrence pulled knife on her and also threatened her life with acid but the police have drooped all those hardcore evidence in their charge against her ex-husband.

“He [Abrokwa] dragged me outside, exposing my nakedness to the whole world that I’m a prostitute.

He entered my room and took 2,000 dollars, 500 pounds, my boyfriend’s mobile phone and his car key as well as some clothes. He then sent the clothes and the car keys to the police station”, Afia narrated.

She also added that “When I got to the Achimota police station, I screamed my lungs out that he has stolen my money and has a naked recording of me but the police did nothing about it”.

Afia lamented that despite all the overwhelming evidence of acid in the recorded video, the police did not charge her Lawrence Abrokwa for threatening her life nor theft. “In court, he was not charged with theft.

He deflated the tyres of my BMW S6, he was also not charged with the offence. He admitted that he threatened me with a knife in his police report, my house girl also said same. But the knife has not been collected as evidence, neither has it reflected in the docket”, Afia alleged.