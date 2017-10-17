Couple wows everyone with awesome village themed pre-wedding photos

The Nigerian couple dressed in traditional outfit <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508213842_726_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Nigerian couple has taken to the social media to show off their beautiful and unique pre-wedding photoshoot done in the village.

This couple decided to be unique as they travelled to the village to take their pre-wedding photos.

They sure had lots of fun during the photoshoot session. Looking at the pictures, the bride-to-be was returning from the farm as she could be seen carrying a basket while her husband-to-be walked behind her carrying firewood and holding a cutlass.

In another picture the lady could be seen selling pepper to her man. In all the pictures, they were seen rocking the local fabric made in Abeokuta, adire and ankara, as they smiled happily at each other.

It could be recalled that a Nigerian man on Sunday, October 15, proposed to his girlfriend at a beer parlour as some friends and family members around prayed and wished them well.

