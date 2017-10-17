Champions League wrap: Tottenham steals point at Madrid, Liverpool, City grab away wins

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

It was another night of European football and fans of English football will be the happiest as their clubs picked up favourable results.

Liverpool drubbed FC Maribor 7-0 whereas Tottenham managed a point against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur fought hard to draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. An own goal by Raphael Varane was all that Tottenham needed to steal a point against the defending champions.

The English giants wish of ending the first half with a lead was crashed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty in the 43rd minute to restore parity.

The 1-1 result leaves both teams with a point apiece with Spurs leading Group H due to superior goal difference.

APOEL 1-1 Dortmund

APOEL Nicosia held Borussia Dortmund to a shock 1-1 draw in Group H.

Mickaël Poté opened the scoring for APOEL, and although Sokratis Papastathopoulos equalised, Dortmund will be disappointed with the result.

Liverpool vs Maribor

Mohammed Sallah got a brace as Klopp’s men run riot over Slovenian side FC Maribor. Roberto Firmino opened the floodgates before Coutinho doubled the lead.

Mohammed then scored his two goals before Firmino got Liverpool’s fifth of the night, Oxlade Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold joined the fray with a goal each.

Napoli vs Manchester City

Manchester City’s impressive form continued unabated as they beat Serie A side Napoli 2-1.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus ensured that Pep Guardiola’s men kept their 100percent winning start to the champions.

Amadou Diawara got Napoli a consolation after Ederson saved Dries Mertens penalty.

Other results:

Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Leipzig 3-2 FC Porto

Monaco 1-2 Be?ikta?

Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla