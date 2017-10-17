Central Region School Feeding caterers demonstrate over unpaid arrears

Caterers under GSFP are demanding unpaid arrears by the government <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508275729_534_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in the Central Region have demonstrated demanding unpaid arrears by the government dating back to 2016.

The Caterers, numbering about 50 clad in red and black with red arm bands were seen weeping amidst pleads to government to pay them their arrears to enable them do something with their lives since their contract have been terminated.

According to the angry women, out of the 125 days owed by Government, only 7 days have been paid, making their life difficult for them with their creditors pursuing them for their monies.

The leader of the aggrieved caterers, Emelia Hasfor speaking to Ultimate News’ Central regional Correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, said they are unable to pay for their children’s school fees.

