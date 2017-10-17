CAF to use zonal qualifiers for youth competitions

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-17

Confederation of Africa Football <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508281234_61_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) will from next year organize qualifiers for youth competitions on zonal basis.



This follows a resolution adopted at the Symposium on African football held in Rabat, Morocco, in July, this year.

Each zone is therefore expected to present a budget proposal and format to CAF for qualifiers by the end of October.

A statement from the secretariat of CAF said, the initiative is also to allow CAF to benefit from Union of European Football Association (UEFA), of which the former is bounded by a memorandum of understanding signed between the two.

According to the statement, a tournament will be organized in 2018, which will be sanctioned by the qualification of the country representing the zone.

Each of the six zones will qualify a team for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), whilst the titleholder will qualify an additional team.

In all seven countries will then join Tanzania for the final tournament.