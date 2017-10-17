Bovi, Seyi Law, Gordons, others thrill Lagos at #GloLafftaFest2017 tour

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: WildFlower PR

2017-10-17

Bovi, Commedian <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508246678_288_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The #GloLafftaFest2017 train came to a halt as it parked gracefully at KFA Marquee event center, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday October 15th after touring 27 cities, spreading happiness and laughter nationwide.

KFA events center was packed with patrons as Bovi, Seyi Law, Gordons, PrinceWell, De don, Dee humorous and Ugandan comedian Salvador took turns to crack ribs on stage.

Excited guests present were greeted and hosted by stunning hosts Mercy Johnson and Juliet Ibrahim.

Highpoint of the evening was when special guest and popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola got on stage to do the #WoChallenge.

Also present were popular Yoruba actor Mr Latin, Gbenga Adeyinka, Richard Mofe Damijo and Kanayo O Kanayo. The comedians continued to give electrifying performances and the party continued non-stop.