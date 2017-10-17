Ban lifted on Kenya election protests

Kenya’s High Court has temporarily lifted the government ban on protests against the electoral commission, reports the Daily Nation.

The opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) had already called off today’s demonstrations against the electoral commission to allow its leaders to visit victims of alleged police brutality across the country, the newspaper reported.

In a statement, Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango said they would take the day off to sympathise with supporters who were injured by police during protests.

Nasa has accused police for using excessive force against protesters, an allegation police deny.

A student was shot dead on Monday in a protest in Kisumu, Western Kenya.

Protests broke out after the disputed August election, won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Supreme Court ruled that the it was marred by irregularities.

Mr Odinga says he will boycott the re-run scheduled for next week because his demands for electoral reforms have not been met.