Augustine Evans Adotey to leave Medeama

Augustine Evans Adotey has announced he will step down as coach of Medeama at the end of the season.

The former Ashantigold trainer is ending his five-year association with the Mauve and Yellows following the expiration of his contract.

The veteran Ghanaian trainer made the announcement after his side’s 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday guaranteed their top-flight status.

“I have done my part and want somebody to continue from here,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I want to thank the club President Mr Moses Armah for his tremendous support over the years.

“I came here to build a legacy and I’m proud of what we have achieved together as a collective unit.

The Ghana national female Under-17 coach has been with the Tarkwa-based side for over five seasons where he has held different roles including the club’s technical director.

He took over as Medeama coach following the sacking of Prince Owusu.

