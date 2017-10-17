Atomic explosion: Be scientific, not sentimental – LPG marketers tell gov’t

The LPG Marketers Association is kicking against a new directive by the government for the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the country.

The Cylinder Recirculation Model of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution was rolled out by the government following the fatal gas explosion and fire that struck the Atomic Junction in Accra.

The incident, the eighth in three years, claimed at least seven lives.

Property worth millions were also consumed by the raging fire, prompting calls for safety regulations at LPG infrastructure.

The introduction of the model, which is expected to take a year to be fully rollout across the country, means that LPG Bottling Plants will be sited away from congested commercial and population centers and will procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

However, the association of LPG marketers says the new directive will collapse their business.

PRO of the LPG Marketers Association, Bernard Owiredu-Donkor, thinks the new directive, which came along with nine other stringent policies is a knee-jerk reaction.

“Rather than being a bit sentimental, we must be scientific. If you take the explosion that happened at Atomic Junction, we have all sorts of theories coming up as to the cause of this fire. We have not as yet been able to get a detailed report from our emergency services.

“We have not had a detailed report but there has been a launch pad for the launch of a policy that is the Cylinder Recirculation Module. That is why as operators, as marketers it is a bit unfair to us. Because an incident happens, we are waiting for analysis to know the cause but a new directive has been introduced,” Mr Owiredu-Donkor said on PM Express on the Joy News channel on MultiTV.

He said the safety issues at gas filling stations demands a broader perspective to adequately tackle them.

