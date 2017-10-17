Anas Aremeyaw Anas to expose rot at GFA?

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to expose corrupt officials in Ghana football according to reports <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508263227_546_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas according to several media reports is set to expose officials involved in match-fixing and the corrupt nature of Ghana football.

The Kwesi Nyatakyi led administration has been criticized and labelled as one of the most corrupt administration in Ghana football but the CAF 1st Vice president has continually denied allegations labelled at his outfit.

Many football enthusiasts have called on the renowned journalist to probe into the Ghana Football Association and expose any shady characters destroying the image of Ghana football.

The multi-award winning journalist after he exposed 34 High Court judges in a bribery scandal in an interview with Accra based Starr FM hinted that he will soon take a snitch in Ghana football.

“There is some rot clearly and I have some evidence of that. Just let time is the decider,” Anas said.

After Hearts of Oak have been allegedly reported to have involved themselves in match-fixing scandal with just one match to end the 2016/17 season, the popular investigative journalist is set to expose the officials in a match-fixing scandal and the corrupt nature of Ghana football according to reports in the local media.

