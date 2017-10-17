American rapper Birdman to visit Ghana

Bryan Christopher Williams, known by his stage name Birdman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508243006_486_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur, Bryan Christopher Williams, known by his stage name Birdman has announced that he will tour Ghana and other African countries in February 2018.

The co-founder and public face of Cash Money Records who is wealth $110 Million posted on Instagram that he will be touring Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Gambia and Ghana.



In an Instagram post he wrote: “Shout to Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Gambia and Ghana for showing love. I’ll be touring over there February 2018”

Birdman is the co-founder and public face of Cash Money Records. He is also one half of the hip hop duo the Big Tymers with producer Mannie Fresh.

Birdman has also made his name by contributing to the making of YMCMB (Young Money Cash Money Billionaires), a combination of the former’s “Cash Money” and Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment imprint under the label.

