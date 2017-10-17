Akufo-Addo, Ouattara commit to ITLOS ruling

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-17

President Ouattara paid a 2-day visit to President Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508256100_188_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana and Ivory Coast have signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the ruling of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

This was done after a joint commission for the implementation of the ruling was signed by both parties.

The MOU was read by Ghana’s foreign affairs minister.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said: “If there is no will to make the words on paper live in the lives of people, they will remain exactly that – words on paper.

“I am very confident that in President Ouattara, I have a partner who is determined to translate the words we find on paper to concrete actions to the benefit of our people.

“That political will, that determination that will move into an area of greater intellect is what will give meaning to the work that we have done these last two days.

“The benefits will inure not just to our population, but to the wider group of people in our West African region.”

“We should, and can be and I believe that now we are making it clear to the world that we are determined to be the vehicles that make possible for the greater cooperation and integration of the people of West Africa.

“That has to be our future, and today we are pointing to that future, a future of cooperation, a future that can allow us to go over artificial divisions like language and buildings.”