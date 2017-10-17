Akufo-Addo decorates Ouattara with Highest State Award

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has decorated Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara with the highest state honour, The Companion of the Star of Ghana – Honorary Division.

The award was presented to the President Ouattara during a State dinner at the International Conference Centre in Accra Monday evening.

The Ivorian President arrived in Ghana on Monday for a two-day state visit.

The Order of the Star of Ghana is the highest award given by the Government of Ghana to any individual who had helped the cause of the country in one way or the other.

Addressing attendees at the State dinner, Mr. Akufo-Addo said both Ghana and Ivory Coast will coordinate in the Cocoa sector to ensure that the two countries who are responsible for the production of 65% of the world’s cocoa, reap higher benefits from the sector than what both currently enjoy.

“Being the two largest producers of cocoa, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have begun to cooperate to ensure that we do not continue to be victims of a global cocoa industry that is dependent on the work of our farmers,” the President said.