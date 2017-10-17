Aduana to emulate Hearts, Kotoko in Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey says his side’s league title win is only a chance to work harder as a football club.

The Dormaa-based side annexed the title last weekend after they came from behind to beat Elmina Sharks at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. Sam Adam’s penalty goal was met by a rapturous cheer that rung round the Dormaa park and its environs.

The joy was palpable – a second league title had been clinched and the painful loss in the penultimate game of the season in Wa had finally been put to rest. Speaking to 3FM, Albert Commey says the title win is a big relief but he believes his side still has a lot to do to catch up with Ghana’s top clubs – Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

League title wins come with the responsibility of representing the country on the continent and it is what Commey has set his sights on. “It brings a lot of challenges and we are not oblivious of that fact,” he said. “We are looking forward to the coronation and then after, we will meet and plan towards next season.”

“We are not going to behave as if we have won the league and just relent. We are going to take it forward and make sure that whatever thinking that we have to put in, whatever critical decision that we have to take, we will take it and make sure we emulate the two great clubs Hearts and Kotoko as well as what Chelsea, Medeama and Ash Gold have done in Africa in the past.”

Many have slighted the quality of the Ghana league due to the inability of teams to make it to the top stages of the African Champions League.

But Mr Commey, who has formerly worked at Hearts of Oak and Medeama, is eager to change the narrative. “It is very important that we make a case in Africa to tell everybody that Ghana’s league is not a bad one as people want us to believe.”