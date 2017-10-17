Aduana CEO Albert Commey predicted league title triumph

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey says he knew from the onslaught that his outfit will win this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The Ogya Boys clinched their second premier League title right years over the weekend when they overcame Elmina Sharks 2-1 on Match Day 29 t the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Commey though conceded that winning the trophy was tough but he knew right from day one that they’ll emerge victorious at the end of the season.

“The season was not easy but we took it one game at a time, we also planned well and put up good structures in place which helped us to win the trophy,”Commey told footballmadeinghana.com

“For past three years we have being among the top three and we never lost hope. We were very sure of winning this year’s league and with the little effort we have done it. I must admit that it didn’t come easy because there were also threat from other teams,”

“There were also lots of challenges that we faced but the few once which comes to mind has to do with the types of pitches we play on. Also, about twenty percent of our players got injured and the issue of traveling also,”

The astute football administrator further added that it was great winning the league as the fans were in a frenzy and ecstatic mood

“Well it is very interesting winning the league because yesterday for instance you could see how people were jubilating moving from places to places and I must say we and the people in the traditional area are extremely happy,”

Aduana defeated Elmina Sharks by two goals to one in Dormaa to move to 57 points with just one match to go. Their closest rivals remained at 50 points after their defeat to Dwarfs at Cape Coast.