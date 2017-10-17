Actor Justice Mmebusem now ambassador for physically challenged?

Popular Ghanaian actor and producer, Justice Hymes Mmebusem has become an ambassador for the less privileged and physically challenged.
The father of ‘twins’ in a video spotted on Youtube is championing the course of the physically challenged persons in the Ashanti region of Ghana.
Mmebusem in collaboration with Rising Hope Foundation paid a visit to one physically challenged lady called Rhoda Nkrumah at Addaisena, off the Antoa road, Ashanti region.
The actor and his team showed love to this young lady.