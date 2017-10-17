Actor Justice Mmebusem now ambassador for physically challenged?

play videoJustice Hymes Mmebusem with mother of a physically challenged child <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508210211_567_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Ghanaian actor and producer, Justice Hymes Mmebusem has become an ambassador for the less privileged and physically challenged.

The father of ‘twins’ in a video spotted on Youtube is championing the course of the physically challenged persons in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Mmebusem in collaboration with Rising Hope Foundation paid a visit to one physically challenged lady called Rhoda Nkrumah at Addaisena, off the Antoa road, Ashanti region.

The actor and his team showed love to this young lady.

