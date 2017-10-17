2017 MOBO Awards: Sarkodie gains nomination

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017
Source: citifmonline.com
2017-10-17
Ghanaian artiste Michael Owusu Addo, known in music circles as Sarkodie, has been nominated in the 2017 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.
The rapper who recently released his ‘Highest’ album, has been nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid.
Stomzy has topped off a massive year by leading the nominations for the 2017 MOBO awards, receiving five nods including Best Male, Best Album, and Best Grime Act.
The South London MC, who released debut album Gang Signs and Prayer in February, also received Best Song and Best Video nominations for ‘Big For Your Boots’.
He’s closely followed by ‘Did You See’ rapper J-Hus, who received four nominations for Best Male, Best Album for ‘Common Sense’, Best Song for ‘Did You See’ and Best Video for ‘Spirit’.
The awards celebrate the best music of black origin from the UK and are one of the most prestigious awards which focus on black artists.
The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday 29th November at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Below are the 2017 MOBO award nominees:
Best Gospel Act:
Lurine Cato
Triple O
Mali Music
S.O.
Volney Morgan and New-Ye
Best Reggae Act:
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
Best African Act:
Davido
EugyJuls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
SarkodieTekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande CoalWizkid
Best Hip Hop Act:
Giggs
Little Simz
Stefflon Don
Loyle Carner
Wretch 32
Nines
Best Jazz Act:
Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin
Best R&B/Soul Act:
Craig David
Jorja SmithNao
Ray Blk
Sampha
Best Grime Act:
AJ Tracey
ChipP Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best Newcomer:
Kojo Funds
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
Jorja Smith
Not3s
Lotto Boyz
Dave
Mist
Mabel
Loyle Carner
Best Female Act:
Emilie Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Nao
Nadia Rose
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
Mabel
Little Simz
Lady Leshurr
Best Male Act:
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
Best International Act:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
Best Album:
J Hus – “Common Sense”
Sampha – “Process”
Stormzy – “Gang Signs & Prayer”
Wretch 32 – “Growing Over Life”
Nines – “One Foot Out”
Best Video:
J Hus – “Spirit”
Stormzy – “Big For Your Boots”
Bossman Birdie – “Walk The Walk”
Mist – “Hot Property”
Loyle Carner – “The Isle Of Arran”
Best Song:
JHus – “Did You See”
Kojo Funds – “Dun Talkin”
Not3s – “Aladdin”
Stormzy – “Big For Your Boots”
Yungen – “Bestie”