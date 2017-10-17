2017 MOBO Awards: Sarkodie gains nomination

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Ghanaian artiste Michael Owusu Addo, known in music circles as Sarkodie, has been nominated in the 2017 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

The rapper who recently released his ‘Highest’ album, has been nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid.

Stomzy has topped off a massive year by leading the nominations for the 2017 MOBO awards, receiving five nods including Best Male, Best Album, and Best Grime Act.

The South London MC, who released debut album Gang Signs and Prayer in February, also received Best Song and Best Video nominations for ‘Big For Your Boots’.

He’s closely followed by ‘Did You See’ rapper J-Hus, who received four nominations for Best Male, Best Album for ‘Common Sense’, Best Song for ‘Did You See’ and Best Video for ‘Spirit’.

The awards celebrate the best music of black origin from the UK and are one of the most prestigious awards which focus on black artists.

The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday 29th November at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Below are the 2017 MOBO award nominees:



Best Gospel Act:

Lurine Cato

Triple O

Mali Music

S.O.

Volney Morgan and New-Ye

Best Reggae Act:

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan

Best African Act:

Davido

EugyJuls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

SarkodieTekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande CoalWizkid

Best Hip Hop Act:

Giggs

Little Simz

Stefflon Don

Loyle Carner

Wretch 32

Nines

Best Jazz Act:

Cleveland Watkiss

Daymé Arocena

Moses Boyd

Mr Jukes

Terrace Martin

Best R&B/Soul Act:

Craig David

Jorja SmithNao

Ray Blk

Sampha

Best Grime Act:

AJ Tracey

ChipP Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

Best Newcomer:

Kojo Funds

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

Jorja Smith

Not3s

Lotto Boyz

Dave

Mist

Mabel

Loyle Carner

Best Female Act:

Emilie Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Nao

Nadia Rose

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

Mabel

Little Simz

Lady Leshurr

Best Male Act:

Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy

Best International Act:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid

Best Album:

J Hus – “Common Sense”

Sampha – “Process”

Stormzy – “Gang Signs & Prayer”

Wretch 32 – “Growing Over Life”

Nines – “One Foot Out”

Best Video:

J Hus – “Spirit”

Stormzy – “Big For Your Boots”

Bossman Birdie – “Walk The Walk”

Mist – “Hot Property”

Loyle Carner – “The Isle Of Arran”

Best Song:

JHus – “Did You See”

Kojo Funds – “Dun Talkin”

Not3s – “Aladdin”

Stormzy – “Big For Your Boots”

Yungen – “Bestie”