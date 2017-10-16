We have our destiny in our own hands – Great Olympics coach

play videoGodwin Attram has helped Olympics maintain consecutive victories in their last three games <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508140827_219_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram says they will have themselves to blame if they fail to win their final league match next Sunday to remain in the Ghana Premier League.

The Wonder Club beat AshantiGold 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to boost their survival chances.

Olympics must beat Bechem United to survive demotion.

”We have no excuse, if we want to come out of the relegation. We have our destiny in our own hands,” Attram said in a post-match interview.

”We have to do everything possible to win that game. We thank God that we are better than Inter Allies and other clubs in terms of head to head so 39 points will take us out from relegation zone.”

