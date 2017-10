play videoBoakye Yiadom headed in a cross from the right as he stood unmarked on the goal line



n-form Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored for Red Star Belgrade as they walloped Sabac 4-0 in the Serbian top flight on Saturday.

Boakye-Yiadom gave his side the lead in the 20th minute after they missed a penalty in the early proceedings of the match.

Unmarked on the goal line, he headed in a cross from the right.

The Red and White lads went ahead to claim a massive 4-0 win over visiting Sabac at the Stadion Rajko Miti?.

Boakye has now scored four league goals.

قالب وردپرس

Comments