VVIP to launch campaign against abuse of hard drugs

Monday, 16 October 2017

2017-10-16

Members of VVIP music group

Award winning music group VVIP will soon roll out a campaign to create awareness on the effect of abuse of hard drugs in the country.

The music trio cited that per investigations conducted by the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) have revealed that about 50,000 people in Ghana, particularly the youth, are abusing drugs.

According to them, the rising situation of youth abusing drugs such as Codeine Syrup and Methadone inspired them to embark on the campaign.

“The young ones have suddenly taken to the use of drugs like Benylin, Meth, Tramadol and the like. They mix it with other dangerous drugs and it is something that bothers me,” Rockstone said.

“We’ll be launching a serious campaign against this drug use. If not, our children will be destroying their lives,” Reggie Rockstone told Hitz FM. VVIP recently released ‘Koliko’ which features their latest discovery Miyaki who is the first artiste to be signed onto their Vision Music Group (VMG) record label.