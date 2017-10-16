Van Vicker celebrates 14 years of marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Ghanacreativearts.com

African celebrated actor, Van Vicker and his wife are currently celebrating their 14th year wedding anniversary in style as he recounts the journey so far.

Sharing their happy journey together for 14years and still counting, the actor said that the journey has not been an easy one but through the grace of God they have been able to pull through.

Read Van Vicker’s unedited post captured by Ghanacreativearts.com below:

“years ago I found my wife simpatico in every respect. Time, space, maturity etc changed that but we have been uncompromising with the number of kids we wanted, three. Singing, ‘We started off as 2 now we’re 5’ (my version of ‘started from the bottom now we’re here’. You are considered to be nexus but I am still head of the house. With that concept the kids are sometimes betwixt and between but you know where they gravitate eventually, lol.

“It is an indubitable fact that you are a loving and remarkable wife. Envious by all my very few friends (y’all cannot disagree o, it’s my anniversary, when yours is up write whatever I will agree to it, lol). I love you and we thank God for yet another year.”