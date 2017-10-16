U-17 World Cup: We’re ready for the Niger battle – Black Starlets

The Black Starlets are looking to edge their Nigerien counterparts <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508153431_521_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of Ghana’s U-17 national team, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, says they are ready for their crucial round of 16 encounter against Niger at the ongoing 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup being staged in India.

The Black Starlets emerged victors of Group A having accumulated six points and are strong favorites to progress ahead of Niger, having defeated them thrice already this year.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two West African countries this year and the Black Starlets are looking to edge their Nigerien counterparts once again but head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin remains adamant his boys can surpass the test.

“Niger is a very determined side and if you look at the group, so it wouldn’t be that easy but we are prepared to sail over them and progress to the quarter-finals.

“We’re ready for the battle we have psyched the boys because we’re in the elimination round so they have to be determined and the boys are ready to go the extra level,” Fabin said.

The highly anticipated match will be played Dr. DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai on October 18 at 11:30 pm local time.

