U-17 World Cup: Weah leads USA fo five-goal triumph

Three goals by Tim Weah helped USA to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Paraguay in their Round of 16 clash at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in New Delhi on Monday evening.

The opening half saw Paraguay have plenty of possession, but USA created the better chances and led at the break through Weah’s strike on 19 minutes. Fine work between Andrew Carleton and Ayo Akinola set up the Paris Saint-Germain man to score his first goal of the tournament.

Chris Goslin then went close to doubling the lead with an ambitious long-range free-kick just before half-time. This after his booking on 27 minutes will see him miss USA’s quarter-final through suspension. Then in stoppage time, Paraguay scrambled a loose ball off their goalline to keep the score within touching distance.

USA, however, would double their advantage shortly after the break, with Weah scoring his second of the match and a real candidate for goal of the tournament. From his left flank, he cut inside and on to his right foot before unleashing an unstoppable finish past Paraguay goalkeeper Diego Huesca.

Andrew Carleton added a third goal before supplying captain Josh Sargent to make it four, then Weah for his hat-trick, as USA secured their berth in the last eight and a trip to Goa to face either England or Japan in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

